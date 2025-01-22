Bird flu confirmed in 15,000 turkeys on North Yorkshire farm

Avian influenza has been confirmed in 15,000 turkeys at a farm in North Yorkshire, just a day after an outbreak in 1.6 million layer hens in Shropshire.

The highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of the disease, detected at a premises near Easingwold, was confirmed by the government on Tuesday evening (21 January).

All turkeys on the premises will be humanely culled and a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone have been declared around the farm, it said.

It comes just a day after the disease was confirmed in 1.6 million hens on a commercial poultry farm near Wem, Shropshire. All birds were humanely culled.

A mandatory housing order is currently in place for poultry farmers and bird keepers in East Yorkshire, City of Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk. North Yorkshire is currently not included.

The enhanced, stricter measure is in response to the escalating local risk of bird flu and number of disease cases in the counties.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, who announced the move, said the housing order would help 'reduce the risk of further cases'.

It means all bird keepers, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, must keep them housed.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the counties since 13 December as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

The disease was recently confirmed in a backyard flock in Scotland, making it the country's first case of the season.