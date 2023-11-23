Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock on Orkney Islands

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in a backyard flock at a premises near Finstown, Orkney Islands.

A 3 km Protection Zone and 10 km Surveillance Zone have been declared by the Scottish government following the outbreak on Wednesday (22 November).

This means movement restrictions within these zones – for example, poultry, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.

It follows a case of bird flu on a turkey farm in south Lincolnshire on 9 November and on a poultry farm near Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on 23 October.

The avian influenza risk level in wild birds was recently reduced from high to medium following a reduction in the number of findings of HPAI.

The risk was reduced from high, 'event occurs very often', to medium, 'event occurs regularly'.

The government's risk level remains 'low' for poultry, but farmers and keepers are still being urged to remain vigilant.