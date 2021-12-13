Bird flu confirmed on three farms in Lincolnshire

The government has confirmed new outbreaks of highly-pathogenic avian influenza on numerous poultry farms in Lincolnshire.

Bird flu of the H5N1 strain was confirmed on Saturday (11 December) at one of the UK's biggest egg packing firms, located near Alford, East Lindsey.

Since then, two further outbreaks of avian influenza were confirmed yesterday at a second and third premises, all in the same area.

Defra explained that all birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around each of the premises.

Poultry farmer James Porter, who keeps one million broiler chickens in Navenby, told the BBC it was vital for 'everyone to play their part' in ensuring good biosecurity.

"It can spread so easily from site to site... hence why there are the rules now that you have to keep your birds indoors," he told the broadcaster.

Hundreds of thousands of birds have been culled as a result of recent UK-wide outbreaks, all recorded as being highly-pathogenic and extremely contagious among birds and poultry.

In England alone, the government has recorded 41 cases of avian influenza H5N1 since October.

Defra Secretary George Eustice told MPs last week that the UK was seeing its worst ever outbreak of highly-pathogenic avian influenza.

"This year we are seeing the largest-ever outbreak of avian influenza in the UK," he said, “Our chief veterinary officer continues to lead the response to this episode."

The UK's chief veterinary officer recently agreed to bring in mandatory housing measures to protect poultry and captive birds.

The tougher rules, which came into force on 29 November, means that it is a legal requirement for all keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors.

They build on the strengthened biosecurity regulations that were brought in across Britain as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) on 3 November and in Northern Ireland on 17 November.