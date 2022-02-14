Bird flu: New high-path outbreak in Northumberland

The government has confirmed a new outbreak of bird flu in Northumberland, making it England's 78th case since the 2021-22 avian influenza crisis started.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype has been recorded in captive birds on Monday (14 February) at a premises near Wooler, Berwick Upon Tweed.

Following a government risk assessment, a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone has been put in place.

All birds on the premises will be humanely culled, the government said.

The new outbreak is England's 78th case of bird flu since the start of the avian influenza season, in late October 2021.

It follows Northern Irish authorities recently confirming highly-path avian influenza on 8 February, in a backyard flock in Co Fermanagh.

And earlier this month the disease was confirmed in Norfolk and Hampshire, on 5 and 4 February respectively.

Since October, three outbreaks of the disease have been found in Wales, in Chirk, Crickhowell and Gaerwen, Anglesey, and Scotland has confirmed six cases.

Last month, Wales's chief veterinary officer issued a fresh plea to bird keepers and farmers to follow strict biosecurity measures.

She said the UK had experienced an 'unprecedented' bird flu outbreak. "The disease is highly lethal for poultry and the infection is still with us," the chief vet added.

"I urge people, especially those who own birds, to be more vigilant than ever for signs of the disease and take action to protect their birds.

“People who own birds have a crucial role to play by being on the lookout for signs of disease and if they see anything they are concerned about then reporting it.

“Having excellent biosecurity measures in place is the very best thing that can done to protect birds, otherwise they are at risk.”