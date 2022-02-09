NI authorities confirm new outbreak of high-path bird flu

Northern Irish authorities have confirmed a fresh case of highly-pathogenic avian influenza, this time in a backyard flock in Co Fermanagh.

Disease control zones have been introduced following confirmation of the outbreak, making it NI's sixth case of bird flu since late October 2021.

The outbreak was confirmed on Tuesday (8 February) in a small, mixed species backyard flock in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. All birds have been culled.

NI chief veterinary officer (CVO) Robert Huey said: “Unfortunately we have confirmed another incursion of HPAI H5N1 in a small, mixed species, backyard flock in Enniskillen.

"As a precautionary measure, on 4 February, following initial laboratory results, I took the decision to introduce appropriate disease control measures.

“Although this is extremely disappointing it is not unexpected. It is a timely reminder that bird flu is still present in the environment and we must continue to be vigilant.

"We cannot afford to get complacent. This strain will use any gaps in biosecurity to gain access to a flock.”

Northern Ireland's farming minister Edwin Poots called on all birds keepers, particularly those with small backyard flocks, to review their biosecurity practices.

"Excellent biosecurity remains the most effective defence for reducing transmission of avian influenza to poultry or captive birds," he said.

"It is vitally important that all bird keepers adhere to the strict enhanced biosecurity measures of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) which remains in place in Northern Ireland.

"As part of the measures of the AIPZ, bird keepers legally must keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds, we cannot afford to be complacent so I would urge everyone to take all measures necessary.”

It comes after highly-pathogenic bird flu was recorded in poultry and captive birds on farms in Norfolk and Hampshire last week.

Defra has confirmed 76 cases of avian influenza in England since the start of the winter bird flu season, which started in late October.