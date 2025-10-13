Bird flu strikes 300,000 egg layer flock in Cheshire

Britain’s battle against bird flu has intensified after highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed in a huge commercial flock of 300,000 egg layers in Cheshire.

The case near Wybunbury, recorded on 13 October, has triggered strict disease control measures. Officials confirmed that all birds on the premises will be humanely culled in an effort to stop the virus spreading further.

In line with standard protocol, Defra has imposed a 3km protection zone and a wider 10km surveillance zone around the affected farm.

The restrictions apply to poultry, captive birds and related products, tightly controlling movements in and out of the area.

Farmers and keepers within the control zones are required to follow strict biosecurity rules, including reporting any signs of disease immediately.

Officials continue to stress that the risk to public health remains very low, and that properly cooked poultry and eggs are safe to eat.

The latest outbreak of H5N1 adds to mounting concerns across the UK poultry industry, which has been on high alert throughout the autumn migration season when wild birds increase the risk of introducing the virus.

Most recently, on 28 September, avian influenza was confirmed at a commercial broiler breeding farm near Wetheral in Cumbria, leading to the cull of around 43,000 birds.

Earlier this year, cases were also confirmed in County Durham and Somerset, prompting further culls and movement restrictions.

Defra officials say avian influenza remains a live risk in wild birds and are urging the general public to report findings to help target surveillance and response.