Bluetongue blow for Northern Ireland as 44 more suspect cases found

Northern Ireland’s bluetongue-free status has been dealt a major setback after further testing on a County Down herd revealed suspected infection in an additional 44 cattle.

The Department of Agriculture (DAERA) confirmed that the preliminary results relate to the same holding near Bangor where two cases of bluetongue virus (BTV-3) were recently identified.

The discovery has prompted urgent plans for further surveillance across farms within the 20km Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) announced on 29 November.

The presence of the virus also carries potential trade implications, as movement of animals from affected zones can be restricted.

Although bluetongue poses no risk to human health or food safety, it is a non-contagious but serious insect-borne disease affecting cattle, sheep, goats, deer, llamas and alpacas.

Typical symptoms in livestock can include fever, swelling of the head and neck, lameness and nasal discharge, although severity varies by species and strain.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said the new findings were “undoubtedly a blow for the owners and staff on the farm which operates to the highest biosecurity standards”, adding that his thoughts were with them.

He described the development as “hugely disappointing for the agri-food sector which up until now has enjoyed bluetongue free status in Northern Ireland.”

Muir reiterated that the disease “poses no threat to public health nor to food safety”, but warned that active midges in the area heightened the risk to animals.

He confirmed he had spoken with Irish Minister of State Martin Heydon to outline the situation and measures being taken, and that DAERA had updated the Ulster Farmers’ Union, industry groups and officials across the UK and Ireland.

Bluetongue is transmitted primarily by biting midges, with spread influenced by temperature and wind patterns. Midge activity typically runs from April to November, with colder conditions reducing the likelihood of further transmission.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said the affected farm remains under restriction and the TCZ will stay in place to limit any possible spread.

DAERA vets are now focused on testing herds across the zone to determine whether infection has reached livestock beyond the initial holding.

He urged farmers to work closely with DAERA as testing continues, to follow the TCZ restrictions available on the department’s website, and to stay vigilant for signs of the disease.

The strain involved, BTV-3, was first detected in the Netherlands in September 2023 and has since spread through parts of Europe.

Earlier this summer, bluetongue activity across Great Britain continued to build, with more than 200 detections confirmed during that period.

England has seen the bulk of cases, where BTV-3 has been the dominant strain, alongside a small number of mixed-strain findings and a single BTV-8 case, the first since 2008.

Wales has also recorded several incidents of BTV-3 in recent months, while monitoring in Scotland has so far found no evidence of the virus.