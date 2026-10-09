Bluetongue cases top 2,500 in England as hundreds more investigated

Another 107 cases of bluetongue have been reported in England, pushing the season's total beyond 2,500 as hundreds more suspected cases remain under investigation.

Figures published by Defra and the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 8 October show 2,561 confirmed premises in England, with a further 616 potential cases awaiting test results across Great Britain.

Devon remains the country's worst-affected county, with 1,185 confirmed premises, followed by Cornwall with 335 and Somerset with 290.

The latest figures also show 473 confirmed premises in Wales and 47 in Scotland, bringing the UK total to 3,081 for the 2026/27 bluetongue season.

Of the 107 additional cases reported in England, 75 were confirmed as bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3), while 28 were laboratory-confirmed with the serotype undetermined and four were diagnosed clinically.

The 616 outstanding investigations involve holdings where suspicious clinical signs have been reported but test results have not yet been received.

The growing outbreak comes during the autumn livestock trading period, raising questions about whether outstanding investigations could create uncertainty for farmers buying and selling breeding and store animals.

However, there is currently no confirmed evidence that the testing backlog is causing delays to livestock sales.

Spread primarily by biting midges, bluetongue can cause fever, lameness, reproductive problems and, in severe cases, death.

Sheep are particularly vulnerable to serious clinical disease, while cattle can suffer reduced milk production and fertility problems, potentially adding to financial pressures on affected farms.

Vaccination remains a key consideration for producers, although difficulties obtaining supplies have already been highlighted by the National Sheep Association (NSA).

A recent survey of more than 1,400 farmers found that 40% had been unable to obtain BTV-3 vaccines despite trying, while 65% said they definitely intended to vaccinate their flocks in 2027.

The findings also highlighted concerns around livestock trading, with 73% of respondents saying they would prefer to purchase vaccinated sheep.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said: “The impact of the bluetongue outbreak has been very difficult for farmers.”

He warned that difficulties obtaining vaccines had placed additional pressure on sheep producers, highlighting the importance of early planning between farmers, vets and manufacturers.

Three BTV-3 vaccines are authorised for use in the UK, with livestock keepers advised to discuss suitable protection with their veterinary surgeons.

Bluetongue restricted zones now cover England, Wales and Scotland, although livestock can move within England without a specific bluetongue licence or pre-movement testing.

Movements between England and Wales are also generally permitted without bluetongue vaccination or additional mitigation measures, while separate requirements apply to certain movements involving Scotland and germinal products.

The Scottish restricted zone was extended across the entire country on 3 October as authorities continued their response to the outbreak.

With hundreds of suspected cases still awaiting results, livestock keepers are being urged to remain vigilant, seek veterinary advice and report any suspicious clinical signs.

Bluetongue is a notifiable disease, although it poses no risk to human health or food safety.