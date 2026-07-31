Britain's earliest harvest in 20 years hits cereal yields

Britain’s earliest harvest in two decades has exposed the toll of another scorching, dry season, with cereal yields falling below average across many farms.

The first Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board Harvest Report of 2026 shows combines entered fields earlier than at any point since AHDB records began in 2006.

For the second consecutive year, harvesting started well ahead of schedule.

Many farmers in the South and East of England completed harvest two to three weeks earlier than the long-term average. Some growers worked through the night to avoid the most extreme daytime temperatures.

The unusually early start follows another accelerated harvest in 2025, which AHDB also described as the fastest since its records began.

Together, the two seasons highlight the impact prolonged dry spells and high temperatures can have on crop development and harvest timings.

Despite the rapid progress this year, cereal yields have generally remained below the 10-year average, with some farms reporting substantial reductions.

The early results follow a deterioration in crop conditions during the spring. The proportion of winter wheat rated good or excellent fell from 74% in April to 58% by late June as the dry weather continued.

Oilseed rape has provided a more encouraging contrast, with average yields showing signs of improvement.

Anthony Hopkins, AHDB’s Director of Cereals and Oilseeds, said repeated difficult seasons and higher production costs were increasing pressure on affected businesses.

“Following successive years of difficult weather and rising costs, the financial pressures are becoming increasingly acute for those businesses hardest hit,” he said.

Growers have generally managed grain moisture levels despite the challenging conditions, while early assessments of crop quality have been more positive than the yield figures.

However, performance has varied considerably between farms.

Differences in rainfall, soil type and cropping decisions have had a major influence on results. Crops on lighter soils have typically suffered more from the prolonged dry weather, while heavier land has generally retained moisture more effectively.

Anthony Speight, AHDB Senior Analyst for Cereals and Oilseeds, said: “At this stage, the emerging picture points to disappointing cereal yields in many areas, but we'll gain a clearer understanding as harvest continues.”

The report, released on Friday (31 July), is the first of four AHDB harvest updates expected during the 2026 season.