Growing pressure on processing capacity could leave thousands of pigs awaiting slaughter on British farms

British pig prices have fallen to their lowest level of 2026, intensifying financial pressure on producers already facing estimated losses of almost £25 per animal as production costs continue to outstrip returns.

New figures from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) show the GB Standard Pig Price (SPP) dropped by 2.43p to 176.12p/kg in the week ending 14 November.

The latest decline leaves prices 24.18p/kg below the same period last year and 31.77p/kg beneath their three-year average, highlighting the sustained pressure facing British pig producers.

AHDB cautioned that the SPP is an average and can mask considerable differences in the prices paid to individual producers, meaning some businesses may be facing greater financial pressure than the headline figure suggests.

The downturn follows separate AHDB estimates showing producers lost an average of £24.95 per slaughter pig during the third quarter of 2026, equivalent to 27.4p/kg.

Average production costs rose to 207p/kg deadweight during the quarter, up 6p/kg from the previous three months, while average pig prices stood at just 180p/kg.

The gap between production costs and market returns leaves producers with little room to absorb further price reductions, particularly those already facing higher feed bills and difficulties securing slaughter contracts.

Feed costs, which account for around 60% of production expenses, increased by approximately 5p/kg, with higher energy and fuel bills adding further pressure.

Although the production cost figures relate to the third quarter, the latest weekly price decline suggests producers remain under considerable financial strain.

The latest fall also reverses a brief recovery in early November, when the SPP climbed by 2.10p/kg to 178.54p/kg, its largest weekly increase since early 2023.

However, the improvement proved short-lived, with prices returning to their lowest point of the year just one week later.

Meanwhile, cheaper European pork is creating additional challenges for British producers.

The EU grade S reference price fell to 125.06p/kg in the week ending 8 November, down 23.79p/kg since mid-September.

By comparison, the equivalent UK grade S reference price stood at 184.14p/kg, widening the gap between British and European prices to approximately 59p/kg.

AHDB warned that the growing price difference could limit opportunities for a recovery in domestic pig prices, with cheaper European supplies competing against British pork.

The worsening market conditions come alongside mounting concerns over processing capacity, with thousands of pigs potentially left without buyers in the coming weeks.

The National Pig Association (NPA) estimates that around 15,000 pigs a week could be left without processing contracts as existing agreements expire, raising concerns that the number of animals awaiting slaughter could increase.

That represents approximately 9% of weekly GB slaughter, with producers potentially struggling to secure alternative outlets for their animals.

The pressure follows months of disruption to the supply chain, with processors cutting or ending contracts with independent pig farmers across the country.

According to AHDB, processors are already operating at full capacity, with staffing shortages leaving limited scope to accommodate additional pigs.

The pressure is also reflected in rising carcase weights, which averaged 93.38kg in the week ending 14 November, almost 4kg above their mid-July low.

Although some seasonal weight gain is expected, pigs remaining on farms for longer risk increasing feeding costs and leaving producers exposed to overweight penalties.

The situation could become more difficult over Christmas, when fewer slaughter days may result in additional animals being held on farms into January.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson has warned that "there remain a number of independent pig producers that require immediate and direct support".

The association has called for urgent government intervention to ease pressure on producers and prevent a repeat of previous pig backlogs.

Its proposed measures include a Slaughter Incentive Scheme and Private Storage Aid to help manage surplus animals and relieve pressure on processing facilities.

The government has announced plans for an emergency pig industry summit to examine the challenges facing producers and processors, although a date has yet to be confirmed.

With prices at their lowest point this year and farm margins already under pressure, the industry is pushing for immediate measures to protect producers and prevent further disruption to the British pork supply chain.