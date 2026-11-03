Thousands of pigs risk farm backlog as government support stalls

Around 15,000 pigs a week could be left without a market from November, prompting urgent warnings of a potential animal welfare crisis unless ministers provide emergency support.

The National Pig Association (NPA) fears thousands of animals could begin backing up on farms as supply contracts end, leaving independent producers struggling to find buyers.

The association is pressing Defra to introduce immediate financial measures, warning that some producers are already reporting increasingly heavy pigs remaining on farms.

In September, the NPA submitted proposals for a Slaughter Incentive Scheme and Private Storage Aid to help manage the anticipated surplus.

However, the organisation says it has yet to receive an official response outlining how ministers intend to take forward its proposed support package.

NPA chief executive Lizzie Wilson warned that the situation could worsen without intervention.

"From November onwards, we estimate there will be around 15,000 uncontracted pigs per week on farm with no market, creating concerns of potentially serious welfare issues."

The concerns follow widespread disruption to pig supply contracts earlier this year, with the effects expected to become increasingly apparent throughout autumn and winter.

Pigs remaining on farms beyond their planned slaughter dates can increase pressure on housing capacity, feed costs and animal management, raising concerns about welfare standards.

Wilson said the association was already being contacted by producers struggling to move increasingly heavy pigs.

"It is vital that ministers now look again at the measures proposed, including a Slaughter Incentive Scheme and Private Storage Aid, to ensure we do not have a repeat of the crisis we saw a few years ago with pigs backing up on farms."

The warning comes after Farming Minister Stephen Morgan announced plans to convene an emergency pig industry summit during an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee hearing last week.

Defra said the meeting would bring together producers, processors and supply chain representatives to explore ways of strengthening the industry's resilience.

Discussions will focus on improving market monitoring and forecasting, addressing supply chain fairness and stimulating demand for domestically produced pigmeat.

However, the NPA has stressed that longer-term measures must not come at the expense of immediate assistance for producers facing mounting financial and welfare pressures.

During the committee hearing, chairman Alistair Carmichael challenged Morgan over whether the summit would address the expected backlog of pigs without contracts before Christmas.

He warned that animals left without a route to market could create serious welfare problems as numbers build on farms.

Morgan said the government wanted to work with the industry to improve market forecasting and strengthen the sector's long-term prospects.

Pressed further on the immediate animal welfare concerns, the minister said: "Well, if I’m going to convene the industry, I’m keen to hear their views and concerns to see what government can do to build resilience and growth in the sector."

The NPA welcomed the announcement of a summit but reiterated that independent producers need direct financial support to prevent another damaging backlog.

With thousands of pigs potentially left without buyers each week, pressure is mounting on ministers to clarify whether emergency assistance will be made available.

A date for the summit has yet to be confirmed, while the NPA continues to warn that delays could leave farmers facing mounting costs and serious animal welfare concerns.