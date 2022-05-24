British Sugar and NFU Sugar announce 25% cash advancement

British Sugar and NFU Sugar have announced a 25% cash advancement ahead of the 2022/23 campaign as growers face increased pressures.

The offer, announced on Tuesday (24 May), is open to growers who have held contracts with British Sugar for each of the last three years.

Growers will be able to opt-in to the scheme, with funds entering banks during the third full week of June.

Recent levels of inflation in the industry have resulted in higher input prices, leading to 'unexpected and increased pressures' for sugar beet growers.

Dan Green, agriculture director at British Sugar said: "We have worked with NFU Sugar to provide some practical help in these extraordinary circumstances.

"We acknowledge, more than ever, that growing sugar beet is a partnership between growers, industry partners, and us as the processor.

"We hope this cash advance, together with the work of the Field-to-Factory Partnership, gives growers the confidence to invest in sugar beet in the long-term.”

To be eligible, growers need to have held contracts with British Sugar for each of the past three years and have completed the current year’s Crop Area Declaration.

However, growers who have not held contracts for at least the last three years can still speak with their British Sugar Account Manager to discuss their eligibility.

NFU Sugar Board chair Michael Sly said growers across the country were facing 'extreme inflationary pressures'.

"I’m pleased that we have been able to work with British Sugar to offer growers a cash advance on their 2022 crop," he added.

"Cash flow is incredibly important for a farm business and when prices of key inputs have risen so sharply, this early cash injection will provide some relief for British sugar beet growers.”

British Sugar is the sole processor of the UK’s sugar beet crop, working in partnership with around 3,000 growers.