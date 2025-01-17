British Sugar sees most productive festive period in six years

British Sugar has confirmed that over five million tonnes of sugar beet has now been sliced at its factories, making it the most productive period since 2018-2019.

The processor's current estimate for this year’s campaign should see its East Anglian sites completed by the end of February.

Elsewhere, the Newark factory is expected to finish in mid-March, British Sugar confirmed.

Dan Green, its agriculture director said: “All our factories have performed well over the last two months, delivering a consistent throughput, despite a few engineering challenges at each site."

And despite a recent turn in the weather, with heavy rain, snow and frost in various areas, there shouldn't be a significant impact, he said.

"We’re continuing to monitor the situation, and we would encourage you to inspect crops too, particularly those still to be harvested.

“Weather data has identified some local ‘cold’ spots, and we have included them on a map, along with some guidance on prioritising crops for the remainder of campaign here.”

Mr Green added that at this point in time, there was still no decision from Defra on the emergency authorisation application for Cruiser SB.

“The good news is that the continued outlook for this week is cold and dry, which will help reduce aphid populations ahead of the spring," he explained.

Concluding, Mr Green said that for the 2024-2025 sugar beet campaign, the 'usual ups and downs' had been seen, but 'so far, so good'.

“I’d like to thank everyone in our supply chain for all their efforts in getting us to this point," he finished.

It comes as the processor recently submitted an application to construct a new 'green' sugar beet drier at its factory in Wissington, Norfolk.

The sugar beet processor said the drier would be an extension to its current plant, which is located near Downham Market.