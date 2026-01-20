Charities urge Farmfoods to rethink caged-egg sourcing as ban looms

Farmfoods has come under renewed pressure after four animal welfare charities wrote to the retailer over its continued sourcing of eggs from caged hens, as the government moves closer to a national ban on cages.

The joint letter, sent on 19 January, urges Farmfoods to reconsider its position after missing the industry’s 2025 cage-free deadline.

It is signed by The Humane League UK, Compassion in World Farming, Open Cages and the RSPCA, and is addressed to Farmfoods managing director George Herd.

Farmfoods is currently the only major UK retailer without a stated commitment to phase out eggs from caged laying hens.

Other supermarkets, including Aldi, Co-op, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, M&S and Waitrose, are already sourcing 100% cage-free shell eggs.

The issue has taken on greater significance following the government’s stated, intention to ban cages for laying hens a move which would have implications across the egg supply chain.

Sean Gifford, managing director at The Humane League UK, said the retailer’s position left it behind much of the sector.

“It is shocking that we’re in a new year and Farmfoods are clinging to the same viciously cruel cages that most of the country has abandoned,” he said.

“It has now been a decade since they promised to ditch cages, so together with our fellow animal charities we are highlighting just how far behind Farmfoods has fallen – failing to move with the times, with the industry, the government, and its own customers.”

The letter follows a renewed round of campaigning activity, including demonstrations outside a Farmfoods store in Bristol and the use of mobile advertising in Birmingham.

Pressure on the retailer has been ongoing since 2016, when Farmfoods made a commitment to move away from cages following engagement with campaign groups, before later withdrawing that pledge.

The Humane League UK has since launched a petition calling for a return to cage-free sourcing, which has attracted more than 50,000 signatures.

Campaigners argue that caged systems restrict natural behaviours such as dust-bathing, roosting and wing-flapping, and say continued sourcing from these systems risks prolonging their use.

Farmfoods has previously said it withdrew its commitment because it was “unwilling to deny customers access to the good value, nutritious food provided by eggs laid by caged hens”.

The charities dispute this position, arguing that affordability should not be a barrier to higher welfare standards, particularly as budget retailers have already transitioned to cage-free eggs.

They also reject claims that supply is a limiting factor, pointing out that 83% of the UK egg industry is now cage-free.

Public opinion appears firmly against cages. Polling indicates that 94% of the UK public oppose the use of cages for laying hens, while research from Compassion in World Farming suggests 67% of consumers are willing to pay more for cage-free eggs.

Farmfoods generates around £1bn in annual revenue, and campaigners argue that scale provides scope to support a transition away from cages ahead of future legislation.

For egg producers, the debate highlights ongoing uncertainty around retail demand, investment confidence and the pace of change as the industry prepares for further regulatory reform.