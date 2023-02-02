Charity clay shoot returns with aim to raise tens of thousands for RABI

An annual charity clay shoot on the Warwickshire border returns in May to help raise funds to address mental health issues among the farming community.

Southam-based Newton LDP is hosting the ‘Newton Cup’ at the Shuckburgh Estate as part of its partnership with farming charity RABI.

It follows a successful inaugural clay shoot held last year, which saw over 160 business professionals help to raise more than £23,000 for the charity.

Funds from last year’s event have been allocated towards two of RABI’s new counselling and mental health training services.

These were launched in response to the results of a survey which found a third of the farming community are probably or possibly depressed.

Since the launch of RABI’s new services in January 2022, the demand for face-to-face, professional counselling has been 12 times the expected uptake.

In 2022 alone, the charity supported over two-and-a-half times as many farming people than in 2021, with demand for its services rising amid rapidly growing costs.

Piers Beeton, director at Newton LDP said: “We have a strong working relationship with farming communities as many of us have spent our lives and careers growing up in or working within them.

“The pressures on the farming community have only been heightened by the global challenges in economies both abroad and at home, which makes the work of charities such as RABI and the role they play so vital."

Suzy Deeley, head of partnerships at RABI, said last year's support helped the charity respond to the specific needs within the farming community.

“Last year’s clay shoot raised over £23,000 and this generous donation has helped us to make a real difference to the farming people that RABI helped in 2022.

"With so many ongoing pressures impacting the sector, RABI continues to provide an extensive range of holistic, wraparound support services - covering wellbeing, financial support and practical advice and guidance."

Anyone with an interest in the Newton LDP Clay Shoot on May 11 2023 should email Tilly England at communications@newtonldp.com.