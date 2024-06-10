Cheese manufacturer Barber's increases July milk price

Farmers who supply Barber's will see a milk price increase of just over one pence per litre for July 2024.

It means the cheesemaker's milk price for farmers will be 41.28p per litre, starting from 1 July.

This is the Somerset-based processor's sixth consecutive milk price increase.

Barber's said: "The current dairy market surge is very much a ‘lack of milk supply’ driven response, the UK and many EU member states continuing to record milk supply levels in deficit vs last year.

"As a consequence of the resultant market positivity, we are again increasing our milk price, +1.03ppl to 41.28ppl for July - being our sixth milk price increase across the first seven months of 2024."

Meanwhile, dairy processor Muller has announced a milk price rise of 1p per litre for its farmer suppliers, starting from July.

Farmers supplying Muller who meet the conditions for the processor's Advantage scheme will receive a milk price of 39p per litre.

First Milk has also confirmed that its milk price will rise starting from next month, an increase of 0.8 pence per litre.