Chief vet urges vaccination as bluetongue cases rise above 420

Bluetongue cases have risen to more than 420 across the UK, prompting fresh calls for livestock keepers to vaccinate as hot and humid weather creates favourable conditions for biting midges.

Of the 424 BTV-3 cases recorded in the 2026-27 season, 408 are in England, 12 in Wales and four in Scotland. Northern Ireland has recorded none.

There have also been no cases of bluetongue serotype 8 recorded anywhere in the UK during the current season.

The latest warning from the UK Chief Veterinary Officer comes as infections continue to increase, particularly in South West England and parts of Wales.

Recent hot and humid conditions have created favourable conditions for the biting midges which spread bluetongue, with officials saying this is likely to have contributed to the rise.

Bluetongue can affect sheep, cattle, goats, deer and camelids including llamas and alpacas, with sheep at greater risk of mortality.

Symptoms can include fever, lameness, swelling of the lips, tongue, head or neck, discharge from the eyes or nose, mouth ulcers and breathing difficulties.

Infected animals may also show reduced milk yield, weakness or loss of appetite, while reproductive effects can include abortion and stillbirths.

Defra says vaccination remains the most effective way to protect susceptible livestock and is urging farmers to discuss with their vet whether it is appropriate for their herd or flock.

Three BTV-3 vaccines are authorised for use in Great Britain, with Defra and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate working with manufacturers to increase supplies.

Farmers and vets are being encouraged to place orders early, while officials stress that healthy animals can still benefit from vaccination even where the disease is already circulating.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “Bluetongue can have serious welfare consequences for affected animals and livestock businesses, as we are already seeing in the Southwest of England and Wales.”

She added: “Vaccination is the best tool available to help protect susceptible livestock, even in the face of an outbreak, so I absolutely continue to urge farmers to speak to their vet about vaccinating their herd or flock.”

Officials are also stressing that vaccination should not be left until disease reaches a farm, as immunity takes time to develop.

Middlemiss said: “It takes time for immunity in vaccinated animals to build and it is best to have this conversation now.”

Sheep farmers have also recently been warned not to leave animals unshorn in an attempt to reduce bluetongue risk, with APHA highlighting the potential welfare dangers of heat stress.

The warning followed online discussion suggesting a full fleece could reduce the likelihood of midge bites and therefore lower the risk of BTV-3 infection.

Livestock keepers are being urged to check animals regularly and report any suspicion of the notifiable disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Farming Minister Stephen Morgan said the outbreak was adding to pressure on farmers already dealing with drought conditions.

“We know how concerning bluetongue is for farmers with this outbreak coming at a particularly tough time with so many of our famers also battling drought conditions,” he said.

He added: “I am closely monitoring the situation and the government will continue to work with vets, industry and devolved administrations to monitor the situation closely and respond as necessary.”

The increase in reports is also putting pressure on testing, with the Pirbright Institute processing a high volume of samples.

Private vets are being advised to complete sample submissions and accompanying paperwork accurately and in full, including animal identification details, to help avoid delays.

Separate restricted zones remain in place in England and Wales.

Animals can move within those zones without a licence, but controls remain on movements between UK countries and pre-movement testing is still required.

Farmers are also being reminded to make sure their livestock holdings are correctly registered with APHA and that contact details remain up to date.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety, but it is a notifiable disease.

Farmers and livestock keepers must report suspected cases immediately and are being urged to speak to their vet now about vaccination.