China allows two UK pig firms to resume exports after Covid ban

The end of China’s Covid-era restrictions on unprocessed pork exports from two key UK sites have been lifted, which could lead to an £80m boost for the sector.

Premium pork products can once again make their way to China, as two major producers have gained the green light to restart their exports immediately.

The pig sector estimates this could boost revenues by around £80 million, as the Chinese market is a significant consumer of pork.

China bought around £180m worth of the meat in 2023 alone – making them the UK’s biggest non-EU customer.

During the Covid pandemic in 2020, China suspended export licences from numerous UK pork factories following outbreaks in the sites.

Some sites saw their licences resumed, but Cranswick’s Watton plant and Scotland’s Brechin plan remained banned, until now.

The development comes following top-level talks during the Foreign Secretary's recent visit to China.

Food Security Minister Daniel Zeichner hailed it as a 'massive win' for British pork producers.

He said: “It’s a further example of this government delivering on our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefitting businesses across the country.

“Our pork is world-famous for its quality, and now we can give Chinese customers what they're hungry for."

Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Jorge Martin-Almagro said the reopening of the market for the affected companies was 'fantastic news'.

“China is a crucial market for UK pork and this advance opens opportunities for our industry to continue to grow our exports.

"This achievement is a testament to the significant collaboration between government and industry to resolve a longstanding issue."

It follows another recent victory for British farmers, as access to the US market for UK beetroot growers was secured earlier this year.

This deal will be worth approximately £150,000 per year in increased exports, according to the sector.