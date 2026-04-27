Clarkson embraces Cereals spotlight as farmers seek solutions

Jeremy Clarkson is set to host one of the UK’s biggest farming events at a time of mounting pressure on the industry, as Cereals heads to Diddly Squat Farm this June.

The two-day event, expected to attract around 25,000 farmers, comes as growers grapple with rising fuel and fertiliser costs, volatile markets and ongoing uncertainty linked to global tensions.

Clarkson said he is “genuinely and properly looking forward” to the show, but admitted he initially struggled to see its appeal. “I’ve got to be honest with you, I couldn’t see why it was prestigious,” he said, questioning who would travel to “look at root structure”.

However, after seeing preparations on site, his view shifted. “Today’s the first time I’ve been out and actually seen this properly… I’m really starting to understand it,” he said. “I think it’s an amazing show. I can’t wait for it now.”

The event’s move to the Cotswolds marks the furthest west it has been staged in nearly 50 years, placing it at the heart of a working farm and offering what organisers say is a more realistic view of modern agriculture.

Clarkson said the opportunity to learn is one of the biggest draws, describing farming as a constant education. “Every day is a learning day for me,” he said, adding that with thousands of farmers attending, “I’m going to learn a lot”.

For many in the sector, Cereals is more than just a showcase — it is a key point in the calendar for decision-making, where farmers look for practical ways to respond to the challenges ahead.

Farm manager Charlie Ireland said hosting the event at Diddly Squat provides a chance to demonstrate farming in a “real-world setting” as businesses face increasing cost pressures.

Crop plots in focus as Cereals heads to the Cotswolds

He warned that global instability is already feeding through to farm costs, particularly fuel and fertiliser, with uncertainty around supply becoming a growing concern.

“When you walk around a show such as Cereals, you need to have your eyes and ears open,” he said, urging farmers to identify ways to “mitigate the need for as much fertiliser use” and make use of new technologies.

Kaleb Cooper said the event also plays a vital role in encouraging new entrants into the industry, highlighting the breadth of opportunities beyond traditional farming roles.

“We need a farmer three times a day – breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said, adding that there is “definitely a future in farming” across a wide range of careers.

He also pointed to the importance of diversification, particularly as market volatility continues to affect farm incomes. Adding livestock enterprises, he said, can help balance returns when crop prices fall.

Mr Ireland confirmed that crop plots, established last August, are performing well, with early feedback suggesting they could be in strong condition by June due to the slower growing conditions in the Cotswolds.

Visitors to the event will have access to a wide range of features, including agronomy zones, machinery demonstrations and technical stages, alongside a new livestock area aimed at reflecting the need for more resilient and flexible farming systems.

Registration for the trade-only event is now open, with organisers introducing measures to manage attendance and traffic.

The event also coincides with the return of Clarkson’s Farm, which is set to highlight the ongoing challenges of running a farm business in the current climate.

With economic pressure and policy changes continuing to weigh on the sector, Cereals 2026 is expected to provide a crucial opportunity for farmers to explore solutions and plan for the year ahead.