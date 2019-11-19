Clarkson warned of protected bats as he renovates farm

The TV presenter has been urged by planners to make room for protected species during his farm renovation (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson has been warned by planners not to disturb a protected bat species as he undergoes renovation on his Oxfordshire farm.

Earlier this month, the council approved the former Top Gear presenter's plan to construct a shop on his 1,000-acre farm, despite local opposition.

Clarkson's plan also looks to convert a derelict farm building to store tractors and allow plants to be grown inside.

But he has now been warned by planners who surveyed the farm recently to ensure that protected animal species remain safe during the renovation.







The UK is home to numerous species of bats, many with European protection.

As such, special consideration has to be given to them when undertaking rural building projects where bats have taken up home, as not only do bats have strong legal protection, their roosts do too.

An ecologist, who was asked by the council to gather information on the local wildlife, has now urged Clarkson to construct an owl and bat box.

The expert made numerous visits to the Cotswolds farm, called Diddly Squat, and analysed the surroundings for signs of bats and owls.

He told The Daily Mail: “Evidence of a roosting natterer's bat has been confirmed within the southern elevation wall of the stone barn.

“The Bat Survey Report recommends the provision of a bat box on a nearby tree and a barn owl box on the western gable end of the stone barn.”

The species is protected in both the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981 and the EU, under the European Protected Species.

The expert continued: “The barn owl box is required as the proposed new timber doors to the barn will restrict access to the interior for this species.

“The Barn Owl Trust recommends that boxes should be provided within the interior of buildings or on trees rather than on the external wall of a building to provide adequate shelter and structure for chicks and fledglings.

“The location of the barn owl box therefore needs to be confirmed as a condition of planning consent, as there may be a suitable tree within the landholding that would be more appropriate.”

It comes as Clarkson is currently filming his new Amazon TV series I Bought The Farm, which will consist of eight episodes and will be released on Prime next year.

He said of his new job: “Of course to be a farmer you have to be an agronomist, a businessman, a politician, an accountant, a vet, and a mechanic.

“And I’m… none of those things. I don’t even know what agronomist means.”