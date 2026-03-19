CO₂ stunning ban could triple costs for UK pork processors, report warns

A proposed ban on CO2 stunning in pig abattoirs could sharply increase costs and disrupt the UK pork sector, a new report warns.

Fresh analysis by AHDB highlights the financial and operational challenges of moving away from the current system — widely used in UK plants due to its efficiency in handling high volumes.

The findings show a significant cost gap. Stunning pigs with CO2 currently costs around £0.42 per animal, but alternatives could push this as high as £1.49 per pig.

Argon systems are estimated to cost between £1.36 and £1.49 per pig, while electrical stunning could reach around £1.11 — increases of up to 257% compared with CO2.

The study, commissioned from Europe Economics, suggests all alternative systems would be “materially more expensive than the baseline” currently used across the industry.

Around 90% of pigs in England and Wales are stunned using high-concentration CO2 systems, with electrical and other methods accounting for a much smaller share.

The report comes after Defra signalled plans in its Animal Welfare Strategy to “ban the use of CO2 gas stunning of pigs, subject to a consultation”, following recommendations from its Animal Welfare Committee.

While no firm timetable has been set, a consultation is expected, and the findings underline the scale of change the sector could face.

Beyond direct costs, the analysis highlights wider risks, including installation downtime, operational disruption and uncertainty around new technologies.

There are also concerns the move could leave UK producers at a disadvantage if competitors continue using cheaper methods, potentially driving up prices and shifting demand towards imports.

The report also points to practical constraints, including the need for major site modifications, potential limits in processing capacity and questions over the supply and logistics of gases such as argon.

It further highlights uncertainty around animal welfare outcomes and meat quality under alternative systems, noting a lack of large-scale commercial evidence.

AHDB pork sector director Mark Haighton said any transition must be carefully handled.

“Any transition away from CO2 would need to be carefully managed to avoid unintended consequences for both animal welfare and staff safety,” he said.

He added that the sector is not opposed to change, but stressed it must be evidence-led.

“Any future transition must be evidence-led, properly resourced and delivered over a realistic timeframe to ensure it results in genuine welfare gains rather than unintended setbacks.”

This would require “fully-funded, UK-based trials at commercial scale”, alongside sufficient time for evaluation and implementation.

The National Pig Association's (NPA) chief policy adviser Katie Jarvis said the findings highlight the lack of viable alternatives at present.

“We absolutely understand and acknowledge the concerns and issues regarding CO2… however, this report highlights that, currently, there is no feasible alternative,” she said.

She warned against pushing ahead with changes that could undermine UK competitiveness.

“We must avoid forcing change domestically, whilst our global competitors continue to use existing stunning and slaughter methods.”

She added that raising costs without equivalent import standards could damage the sector without improving welfare.

Industry leaders say any move away from CO2 must be backed by robust evidence and realistic timelines, warning that rushed changes could have serious consequences for costs, competitiveness and supply.