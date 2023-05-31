Concerns raised as African swine fever makes new 'jump' in Europe

Concerns have been raised over the recent discovery of a new 'jump' of African swine fever in mainland Europe, as the risk of the virus entering the UK remains 'high'.

African swine fever (ASF) was confirmed on a domestic pig farm and in four wild boar in a newly-affected region of southern Italy, in Calabria.

This is the third region of the country to be affected since the first incursion in January 2022, after Piedmonte and Lazio.

Responding to the outbreak, Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) has issued a reminder that the risk of the virus entering the UK via human-mediated is 'high'.

In its latest update on ASF in Europe, APHA said: “The recent detection of four cases of ASF in wild boar in the Calabria region in southern Italy is concerning.

"One case was found over 10km away from the five others, and could indicate that the disease is present and widespread in the region.

“It is currently unclear whether there is an epidemiological link to other affected areas within Italy, or if this is a new incursion from outside the country."

The latest cases in Italy represent a new ‘jump’ in disease distribution, which is the sixth such event in Europe since January 2022, with the last jump being into western Germany in July 2022.

APHA said this was 'concerning' for the UK pig sector, adding "it would appear that these cases have arisen as a result of the movement of infected pigs or wild boar."

It is suspected that disease has been introduced via human-mediated routes, since there is a major road trade route through the area.

“Given the above, we consider that the risk of entry of ASF virus in live animals and products of animal origin from affected countries, remains at medium,” APHA added.

The agency also described the potential high risk for non-commercial imports of pork products from ASF affected areas as of "high concern".

It follows recent research by the AHDB which warned that disease outbreaks were currently costing the British pig industry over £850 million a year.

This figure represents more than two times the approximate value of the industry.

And earlier this year, Red Tractor warned that the UK would be 'devastated' if African ASF were to reach its shores.

The chair of the pig sector of Red Tractor, Stewart Houston urged farmers to take action to help keep the deadly pig disease out of the country.

The National Pig Association (NPA) has frequently said: “ASF is a notifiable disease which not only would severely compromise the health and welfare of pigs and can potentially devastate businesses up and down the country, it would also have huge implications for our ability to export pigmeat, which is important for carcase balance."