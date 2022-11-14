Consultation launched on mandatory CCTV inside Welsh abattoirs

All slaughterhouses in Wales may soon be required by law to install CCTV as part of the Welsh government's new five-year animal welfare plan.

A consultation has launched on Monday (14 November) on the proposal, which has been a legal requirement in England since 2018.

Most slaughterhouses in Wales already have CCTV inside the premises, but the new requirement would ensure all are covered.

The Welsh government said the move would support consumer confidence that welfare standards were being delivered.

The proposal is included in the Animal Welfare Plan for Wales, which seeks to maintain and improve standards of welfare for livestock.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “Animal welfare is a priority for the Welsh government, and our ambition is for all farmed animals to have a good quality of life and to be free of suffering.

"We have committed to ensuring all slaughterhouses in Wales have CCTV, and I’m pleased to announce the consultation today.

“While the vast majority of slaughterhouses have CCTV in Wales, I want to ensure all animals have the same level of protection.”

The consultation will run for 12 weeks and is available on the Welsh government's website.