Coronavirus: NSA Sheep Event postponed until October

Because of the coronavirus, the flagship event of the National Sheep Association will now take place on 19 October

One of the sheep sector's most prominent events in the UK calendar will be postponed until October due to coronavirus restrictions in the UK.

The ongoing spread of Covid-19 continues to affect all aspects of life including the many popular agricultural events held each summer.

Mainstream farming events such as the Great Yorkshire Show, Royal Welsh and the Royal Highland Show have been called off due the virus.

NSA Sheep Event is the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus. The flagship event of the National Sheep Association will now take place on Monday 19 October.







Event organiser, Helen Roberts, said this year will be a 'difficult year' for the sector and for the nation as a whole.

"The NSA prides itself on being a member led organisation and delivering our iconic event is incredibly important to us," she said.

"However, with the government advising against attending mass gatherings, NSA felt there was no other option at this time than to postpone our main event until October."

She added: "We will all be affected by the financial outcome of this scenario but we do hope sheep farmers will support as we now recommence plans for what we are confident will be a fantastic event once again.”

Also taking place this year is NSA Scotsheep, the main event of the industry in Scotland.

Differing slightly from the NSA Sheep Event in Worcestershire, NSA Scotsheep is set to take place on farm, hosted in 2020 by Robert and Hazel McNee at their home in Angus.

The event had been planned for early June but has now been tentatively moved to Wednesday 8 July.

NSA Scotsheep organiser, Euan Emslie, said the date is 'optimistic' and it may need to be reviewed again in light of the Covid-19 situation in the UK.

“We have very tentatively set a new date which most importantly suits the hosts who need to fit this event around their farming operation.”