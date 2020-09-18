CropTec to go digital as Covid-19 crisis continues

The leading arable technical event will go fully virtual this year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues

One of the UK's most important technical events for arable farmers is to go virtual in November as a result of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The CropTec Show will be held online as a 'fully-interactive virtual event' on 24, 25 and 26 November 2020, organisers AgriBriefing said.

CropTec is a leading technical knowledge exchange event in the arable sector, where growers and agronomists gain insights into building businesses through innovation.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Group Events Director, AgriBriefing, said that given the challenging year, the show will be 'entirely digital' for 2020.







"Given the current circumstances, we have consulted with our industry contacts and carefully reviewed how to best deliver this important event this year.

"Over three days we will provide a huge range of content, bringing arable experts to you through our purpose-built digital platform without the need to travel or gather in a physical seminar environment.

"The show will continue to providing the latest technology and farm-ready advice to make your arable business more efficient, productive and profitable.”

The virtual show will include a series of live seminars of practical advice on policy, crop nutrition and crop protection.

Access to the industry’s leading experts, products and organisations will be available to attendees.

The news comes as organisers of the Dairy Show, a leading UK dairy industry event, cancelled October's show due to the recent rise in coronavirus cases in the UK.