Cumbrian livestock farmer hailed for 'dedication and passion' to sector

A Cumbrian livestock farmer who has established himself as one of the most notable Beltex breeders has been announced as this year’s winner of the David Thomlinson Award.

John Hall of Inglewood Edge Farm received the title, which aims to recognise a passionate livestock farmer, at Harrison & Hetherington's Borderway Agri Expo on 28 October.

Having farmed at Inglewood Edge since 1949, the award judges explained how John has dedicated his life to his work, having built up the family farm to what it is today.

He runs 906 acres of grassland and has established himself as one of the most notable Beltex breeders, having been involved with the breed since it was first imported into the UK.

John has given his all to the Beltex Sheep Society, both on the council and as chief inspector travelling the length and breadth of the country to promote and help the breed.

Alongside his commitment to the Beltex Sheep Society, John has also sat on the British Blue Council and is heavily involved in supporting and encouraging local Young Farmers Clubs.

A well-respected name, John is a familiar face on the showing circuit, both as an exhibitor and a judge, and his family has celebrated success locally and nationally, particularly with their Beltex sheep.

The prestigious David Thomlinson award was launched by Harrison & Hetherington in 2021 to recognise accomplishment within the livestock farming industry.

Following David's death as a consequence of a tragic accident on his farm, this award is intended to commemorate his life and achievements.

The judging panel consisted of David Thomlinson’s wife, Sheila Thomlinson, his neighbour and friend David McRea, and former colleague and friend David Pritchard.

They said of the winner: “Judging this year’s nominations was a very difficult job, however John simply shone through.

"His dedication and passion for his industry represented exactly what David stood for and I believe he is a very worthy winner.

“His nomination outlined his commitment to helping others succeed, as well as paving a way for young people to secure the future of the industry and the breeds he cares so deeply about.

"His knowledge and experience are phenomenal and his achievements throughout his lifetime are something to be very proud of.”

John, who was overcome on receiving his award, said: “I am stunned and absolutely thrilled. I can’t comprehend that people think so much of me. It is such an honour.”