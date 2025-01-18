Defra confirms three cases of bird flu on farms across England

Three cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry have been confirmed on farms in East Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Sussex.

Defra confirmed the news on Friday evening (17 January) against the backdrop of a mandatory housing order in place for poultry farmers and bird keepers in these counties.

The disease was confirmed in 10,000 turkeys in In Pocklington, East Yorkshire, and in 144,000 layer hens in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire.

In Rother, East Sussex, avian influenza was confirmed in 240 layers, Defra said in the update, adding that all birds on the three farms will be humanely culled.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have also been declared, surrounding each of the premises.

The mandatory housing order came into force on 23 December and covers East Yorkshire, City of Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The enhanced, stricter measure is in response to the escalating local risk of bird flu and number of disease cases in the counties.

The UK's chief veterinary officer, who announced the move, said the housing order would help 'reduce the risk of further cases'.

It means all bird keepers, whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few in a backyard flock, must keep them housed.

The measure is in addition to the requirement to follow the stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the counties since 13 December as part of the avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ).

It comes as the disease was recently confirmed in a backyard flock in Scotland, making it the country's first case of the season.