Defra confirms three new outbreaks of high-path bird flu

Three new outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu have been recorded across England since Christmas Day, the government has confirmed.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 strain was confirmed in commercial poultry at a farm near Watlington, Norfolk on Tuesday (28 December).

All birds on the infected premises were humanely culled, Defra said in its update on the bird flu situation.

On the same day, the disease was confirmed in commercial poultry at a farm near North Somercotes, Lincolnshire. All birds were culled.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone have been put in place around the affected sites.

Since the start of the bird flu season in late October, there have been 58 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England alone.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have also confirmed numerous outbreaks.

Defra Secretary George Eustice said the UK was seeing its largest ever outbreak of the disease.

The most recent outbreak was recorded on Thursday (30 December), in a non-commercial flock of birds at a premises near Romsey, Hampshire.

All birds on the infected premises will be humanely culled, the government said.

It comes as the UK’s chief veterinary officer urged poultry keepers not to be complacent and to enact biosecurity measures to help stop the spread of bird flu.

"We are seeing a growing number of bird flu cases both on commercial farms and in backyard birds right across the country," Christine Middlemiss said.

"Many poultry keepers have excellent biosecurity standards but the number of cases we are seeing suggests that not enough is being done to keep bird flu out.

"Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands you must take action now to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease."