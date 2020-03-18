Defra farm flood fund nears deadline for applications

Defra announced up to £2m available for farming businesses affected in Wainfleet and North Yorkshire that were particularly hard-hit by flooding (Photo: Forage Aid)

The deadline to claim from a government fund designed to help farmers affected by last year's flooding in Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire is nearing.

The Farming Recovery Fund provides money to help farmers whose land has been affected by flooding, with the money going toward the costs of restoration.

It provides financial assistance up to 100%, with a minimum grant level of £500 and a maximum grant level of £25,000.

Last year's fund opened on 20 September 2019 for those farmers affected by the breach in the Wainfleet Relief Channel on 12 June 2019.

The small town in Lincolnshire saw around 600 homes evacuated after torrential downpour in June.

The fund also opened for those farmers affected by the flash flooding that occurred on 30 July 2019 in Swaledale, Arkengarthdale and Wensleydale.

A month's rain hit the Yorkshire Dales in just four hours on that day, causing damage to rural roads and farm walls.

The NFU has now reminded farmers in those areas that the deadline to claim is 31 March at 5pm.

"Applications must be received by the RPA by this time," the union said in a statement, "This date does not include any questions the RPA may ask on an application that they are processing.

"Applicants must ensure that they have properly completed the application when they submit by 31 March, answered all the questions, filled in the list of items they are requesting and used the tickbox to remind them of any supporting information they need to send to the RPA."