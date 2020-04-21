Defra launches 'Pick for Britain' campaign amid labour shortfall

Farmers say there's an urgent need for British workers to help harvest crops due to Covid-19 travel restrictions impacting EU workers

The government has launched a new 'Pick for Britain' campaign to entice the UK public to work on farms over the busy harvest period.

The website, launched by Defra, seeks to bring workers and employers together as the impact of Covid-19 leaves a diminished agricultural workforce.

From pickers and packers, to plant husbandry and tractor or forklift drivers, there are a wide range of roles available, the campaign states.

It lists recruiters such as individual fruit and vegetable farms to national recruitment agencies that have job opportunities across the UK.







Recent estimates by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) show that there could be a shortage of 80,000 farm workers in the UK due to the coronavirus crisis.

Three UK agricultural labour providers – Concordia, HOPs and Fruitful – have already launched the 'Feed the Nation' campaign.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led G's Growers, one of the UK's largest vegetable producers, to spend £40,000 on charter flights bringing in 150 Romanian farm workers.

The fruit and veg pickers were flown in to help inexperienced British workers get 'up to speed' with the job.

But the Pick for Britain campaign says there are a wide range of roles across the country for the British public to choose, and they can vary dependant on the type of business.

"There’s no mistaking picking can be hard work and can involve being outdoors through all weather conditions," the campaign's website states.

"Some of the work will depend on the weather, so flexibility in term of hours you work will be required. A good level of fitness is usually required. All workers receive induction, training and a full health and safety briefing.

"You will be part of a supportive team, often working outside in the fresh air and you are bound to make new friends."