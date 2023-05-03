Defra rolls out Romania-specific African swine fever campaign

The government has followed advice from the pig sector to introduce an African swine fever (ASF) campaign targeting the UK's Romanian community.

Defra is working with a specialist marketing agency on communications with the Romanian community, such as Romanian language publications and signage at ports and airports.

The National Pig Association (NPA), which has been engaging with the roll out of the communications, said better targeting would help curb ASF in the UK.

The deadly pig disease continues to circulate in Europe, with Romania having one of the highest infection rates.

It reported 34 outbreaks in domestic pigs between late-January and late-April, including a farm with more than 16,000 pigs.

Meanwhile, ASF was also detected in 219 wild boar during the period, according to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

The whole of Romania remains under ASF restrictions.

Writing in the latest issue of Pig World, NPA senior policy adviser Charlie Dewhirst pointed out that the illegal importation of pigmeat from countries unable to export due to ASF, such as Romania, posed a 'big threat'.

"These loads are never going to be officially certified and are most likely arriving in vehicles using the tourist lanes through ports," he said.

"There has been advertising to those searching for flights to the UK from Eastern Europe and geotargeting for those using devices around common points of entry such as Luton and Stansted airport, as well as areas with a known population of Romanian people."

Mr Dewhirst added: "It is not feasible to stop every vehicle in the tourist lanes coming into the UK without causing chaos at the ports.

"However, better targeting will help and the government must continue and expand its current work on border checks and ASF awareness."

It follows recent research by the AHDB which warned that disease outbreaks were currently costing the British pig industry over £850 million a year.

This figure represents more than two times the approximate value of the industry.

Earlier this year, Red Tractor warned that the UK would be 'devastated' if African ASF were to reach its shores.

The chair of the pig sector of Red Tractor, Stewart Houston urged farmers to take action to help keep the deadly pig disease out of the country.