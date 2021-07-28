Defra urged to back new grower-run research agency

A group of growers are calling on Defra to support a new independent research agency following the ballot on AHDB's statutory levy for the horticulture and potato sectors.

Made up of 36 businesses in the sectors, the Growers' Better Levy Group (GBLG) believes in a collaborative approach to innovation, research and development, as well as knowledge exchange.

It has outlined its priority asks required by the horticulture and potato sectors, and has also defined how a grower-run R&D investment board might operate.

It comes after a majority of growers voted against the continuation of AHDB's statutory horticulture and potato levy.

AHDB has already stopped work such as export market access, promotional international trade event work, consumer marketing campaigns and market pricing and insight information.

The organisation said this work could be 'restarted in the future' by grower associations, individual growers or the supply chain.

The GBLG said its proposal for a new research agency would ensure R&D provision was competitively tendered for.

It has also asked Defra for the continuation of a small statutory levy to fund critical work.

The GBLG added that key AHDB staff must not be lost from the industry and halted projects deemed vital by the sectors must be completed.

A larger voluntary investment levy would be necessary for agreed programmes of work, GBLG explained, and growers should have the ability to vote for this by sector on a regular basis.

Within crop sectors, voluntary funds would be raised for the whole sector to fund projects that benefit all, or they would be raised on an individual crop basis for crop specific projects.

To fund programmes of work, crop specific investment funds would be created, accessing investment funds. Tax relief and match funding by Defra should be made available, GBLG said.

“The aim of the group is to ensure a healthy and sustainable UK horticultural industry within which businesses can thrive,” said Martin Emmett, an ornamental grower who is part of GBLG.

“We feel that our proposed way forward on how R&D is conducted for the industry is the right approach and has the support of all 36 businesses involved, as well as a number of research organisations and grower groups.”

The GBLG includes businesses from all crop sectors: tree fruit, soft fruit, potatoes, protected edibles, mushrooms, field vegetables, ornamentals, as well as crop associations and research organisations.

The representation also includes businesses and research bodies in the devolved nations.

GBLG chair Phil Pearson, who is also group development director at vegetable supplier APS Group, met with Defra's farming minister Victoria Prentis on Monday (26 July).

He explained that the levy payers wanted to see Defra’s support for a new independent, grower-managed research agency funded by an investment levy.

“The agency would emulate models that already exist in both New Zealand and Australia," Mr Pearson explained.

"The R&D would be directed by an elected, independent board of representative growers who would decide on research priorities and projects, in consultation with the wider industry, including businesses and grower associations.”