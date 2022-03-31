Delays to EU import checks could 'wreak havoc' for disease prevention

Further delays to post-Brexit EU import checks could 'wreck havoc' for UK animal disease prevention, vets have warned the government.

The UK’s largest veterinary body has expressed 'serious concerns' over a potential fourth delay to border checks on goods entering Britain from the EU.

The move comes amid reports that Border Control Post infrastructure in key ports are not ready for the 1 July 2022 deadline.

The government has previously blamed Covid-19 pandemic and the disruption associated with it for the reviewed timeframes.

Now The Financial Times has reported that senior government officials are “sympathetic” to the idea of imposing a new delay.

While some industry figures are in favour, the British Veterinary Association warned that further postponing checks could have significant consequences for the UK’s biosecurity.

Any further delay could increase the threat of the incursion of devastating livestock diseases, such as African Swine Fever.

The disease is spreading rapidly and has already had a catastrophic impact on animal health and agricultural industry in parts of Europe, Asia and Africa.

BVA’s senior vice president, James Russell recently gave evidence on border readiness to parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee.

He highlighted the critical role of Official Veterinarians in carrying out checks on live animals and animal products coming into Britain.

This work had become particularly vital now that the UK operates outside of the EU’s biosecurity and assurance systems, he added.

"Official Veterinarians working at the border act as the country’s first line of defence of biosecurity.

“If this extension is allowed to go ahead it will be the fourth delay and open the door even further to the potential incursion of African Swine Fever.

"We feel it would be deeply misguided to push back the need for these vital checks even further and in so doing weaken this layer of protection for both animal and public health."

He explained said the BVA had called for more certainty and clearer dates to work towards, instead of 'yet more shifting timeframes'.

"Given the ongoing capacity challenges in the workforce it’s really important that we can prepare and allocate resource where it’s most needed.”