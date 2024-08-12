Derby woman charged after two dogs killed 15 sheep in May

A woman from Derby has been charged after her two out-of-control dogs killed 15 sheep and injured 13 others in May.

The livestock worrying incident happened on a farm in Willington, as farmers continue to see a rise in the crime.

Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team said the woman had been charged with being the owner of dogs worrying sheep following the incident in May.

The team said it was a 'very upsetting incident' for everyone involved, including the owner of the dog.

“The financial and emotional damage caused to the farmer are significant and will be felt for a long time," the team added.

“Please ensure your dog is secure and under control if there is a chance you could encounter livestock.”

Farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

In June, a woman was ordered by a court to pay over £3,000 in compensation to a farmer after two loose dogs killed 15 of his sheep.

Ellie Blake, 60, from Macclesfield, was sentenced at Chester magistrates' court following the livestock worrying incident, which happened in October 2023.