Disgruntled UK hemp growers call for direct action

A hemp growing co-operative is calling for an end to the crop's licensing regime and for farmers to take direct action to grow it without a licence.

Hempen, a producer of industrial hemp, has urged growers to grow hemp 'without regard for the Home Office' as part of a 'campaign of mass civil disobedience against the licensing regime'.

The co-op, which is based on the Hardwick Estate in Oxfordshire, said hemp could help fight against climate change and soil depletion, whilst providing a boost in new green jobs for the UK.

However, the licenses are granted by the Home Office, which hemp growers say can refuse a license for 'something as trivial as being near a public footpath or road'.

Furthermore license applications are often decided too late for farmers to get crops in the field, Hempen added, making it a risky option to pursue for the cash strapped.

This means that despite UK consumers being some of the biggest consumers of hemp and CBD in the world, most of the product is imported from Europe, North America or China.

Hempen's co-founder Patrick Gillett said the United Kingdom had an 'unfair' licensing regime.

"[It] has no obvious public benefit and is stifling this emergent green industry at a time when the UK desperately needs jobs which care for our communities and the planet.

“If the government won’t get out of the way, then it’s time farmers take direct action to grow this wonder plant without their permission."

Mr Gillett said there was more demand for organic UK hemp than the Home Office had licensed.

"When it comes to CBD in particular we’re forced to rely on imports," he added.

"Hempen needs a bigger supply of organic hemp than we can currently source from farmers who have managed to jump through all the government hoops."

Hempen were forced to destroy their crop two years ago, after the Home Office revoked their license mid season.