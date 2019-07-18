Driffield Show cancelled pig classes over swine dysentery

Driffield Agriculture Society's decision 'was not taken lightly'

Pig classes were cancelled at Driffield Show in East Yorkshire yesterday due to concerns over swine dysentery.

Organisers of the 144th show, which took place on Wednesday, announced the move due to a local confirmed case of the disease in surrounding area.

Swine dysentery is a severe, infectious disease characterised by diarrhoea and marked inflammation limited to the large intestine.

In a statement, Driffield Agricultural Society said: "Following consultation with our society vets we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel the pig section at this year's Driffield Show.







“This decision has not been taken lightly and we thank everyone concerned for their understanding.”

It follows a similar move by the organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show who cancelled pig classes at this year's event.

The action was taken as a 'matter of precaution' due to one confirmed report of a pig showing signs of illness at the show, which ended on July 11th.