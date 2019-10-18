Dutch farmers drive tractors to The Hague in mass protest

Thousands of angry Dutch farmers took to the roads again in a mass protest against increasing environmental regulations.

Tractors drove toward the Hague on Wednesday (16 October) in protest against new government rules looking to curb nitrogen emissions.

It comes as the country's twelve provinces recently adopted the rules.

Many had entered the Malieveld open space near the Dutch parliament, where thousands of tractors were parked.

Massive rally by Dutch farmers today, heading to the Hague to protest insane politicians plans to raise Fuel Taxes and cut Farm Output by 50%, that threaten their livelihood.

Netherlands#boerenprotest#boereninactie #NoFarmersNoFood pic.twitter.com/fqjP5oZEn5 — Ian56 (@Ian56789) October 16, 2019

One person told DutchNews.nl that the protest was 'spectacular'.

Another farmer from Friesland said: “The government, the politicians in The Hague, they don’t listen to us.”

“They don’t understand our lives.”

In the northern province of Groningen, police clashed with farmers who tried to enter the front entrance to the provincial assembly.

The Dutch army helps to secure the city center of The Hague in order to prevent a large tractor protest of disgruntled farmers to enter the heart of the town. pic.twitter.com/7ADH2pwpub — Klaas Meijer (@klaasm67) October 16, 2019

Farmers on their way to The Hague again to protest against proposal to cut farm output country wide by 50%. #boerenprotestpic.twitter.com/WUVN5J6BS3 — nonouzi (@Gerrrty) October 16, 2019

It follows a similar protest earlier this month in the Netherlands, which saw farmers take to the streets to counter the 'negative image' attached to their profession.

Elsewhere, French farmers blockaded major roads last week over fears that 'agri bashing' is increasingly becoming the norm.