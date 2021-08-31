Elderly man dies after two farm vehicles collide

A man in his 80s has died after two agricultural vehicles collided on a north Devon farm.
The incident happened on farmland at Flydon HilL, Heasley Mill, near South Molton on Sunday (29 August).
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that an 86-year-old man died at the scene of the collision.
The force added that two other males, aged 58 and 55, were uninjured.
A spokesperson said: "Two agricultural vehicles were in a collision on the farmland.
"Sadly as a result of the collision an 86-year-old male was declared deceased at the scene by South West Ambulance Service."
A police investigation into the circumstances of the incident has commenced.
It is the latest in a string of on-farm deaths that have occurred in the past month on farms across the UK.
Recent tragedies include the death of a three-year-old boy in Wales and a suspected cattle-trampling in Chippenham earlier this month.
Agriculture has the worst rate of fatal injuries of all the major industrial sectors, around 20 times higher than the average five-year annual rate across all industries.