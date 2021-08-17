Man in 80s dies after suspected cattle-trampling incident

An elderly man has been killed on farmland in Gloucestershire following a suspected cattle-trampling incident, police have said.

The body of a man in his 80s was discovered on the farm by a dog walker on Tuesday 10 August.

The tragedy happened in Marshfield, and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and police have launched an official investigation.

The incident was one of four fatalities on UK farms within the space of just two weeks.

In a statement, Avon and Somerset Police said they suspected the man died after a cattle-trampling incident.

“The police and ambulance services responded after a dog walker found the body of a man in a field in Marshfield, South Gloucestershire," the force said.

“The deceased was a local man in his 80s. His next of kin are aware.

“The Health and Safety Executive was informed and enquiries are underway to establish what has happened on behalf of the coroner's office.

“If you have any information which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221183256.”

It comes just one month after Farm Safety Week, when HSE issued its 2021 report highlighting the high fatality rate in the farming industry.

Agriculture has the worst rate of fatal injuries of all the major industrial sectors, around 20 times higher than the average five-year annual rate across all industries.