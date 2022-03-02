England records spate of new bird flu outbreaks

Authorities have recorded a spate of new outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the season to 83 in England alone.

Highly-pathogenic avian influenza, of the H5N1 subtype, was confirmed in commercial poultry at a farm near Redgrave, Suffolk on Tuesday (1 March).

The disease was also confirmed in birds at a premises near Elmswell, Suffolk on Saturday (26 February).

All birds on the infected premises have been humanely culled, Defra said in an update on the UK's bird flu situation.

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around both premises.

Elsewhere, avian influenza was confirmed at a site near Ledbury, Herefordshire on Friday (25 February).

A 3km Protection Zone and 10km Surveillance Zone has been put in place around this site, Defra said.

The government has confirmed 83 cases of avian influenza H5N1 in England alone since the start of the bird flu season, in late October 2021.

Last week, Wales recorded cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza on two separate farms in Powys.

The chief veterinary officer for Wales, Professor Christianne Glossop said the outbreaks were a 'cause for concern'.

“Keepers of birds must be vigilant and ensure they have the very highest levels of biosecurity in place," she said.

“I urge everyone to leave no stone unturned. Once again review all the measures in place and identify any areas for improvement."

Defra Secretary George Eustice said in December that the UK was seeing its worst ever outbreak of avian influenza.

Wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months can carry the disease, leading to cases in poultry and other captive birds.

Public health advice remains that the risk to human health from the virus is very low and food standards bodies advise that it poses a very low food safety risk for consumers.