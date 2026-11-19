The proposed EU cage phase-out could extend eight years beyond the UK's planned 2032 deadline

EU egg producers could be given until 2040 to abandon cages under leaked European Commission plans allowing a 12-year transition to cage-free production.

The proposed timetable could extend eight years beyond the UK's planned January 2032 deadline for phasing out enriched colony cages, although neither set of measures has yet been finalised.

The draft legislation would also end the routine killing of day-old male chicks after a five-year transition, potentially bringing significant changes to poultry production across the bloc.

The proposals, seen by agricultural news service Agra Facts and reported by Agence Europe, are expected to be formally presented by the European Commission on 9 December.

However, the text remains subject to change as it undergoes consultation between Commission departments.

According to the Commission's latest published figures, around 135.2 million laying hens were housed in enriched cages across the EU in 2025, representing 34.5% of the total flock.

Under the leaked plans, newly built or refurbished egg production units would have to use cage-free systems within one year of the regulation taking effect.

Existing cage egg producers would have 12 years to convert, potentially extending the transition until 2040 if the legislation comes into force in 2028.

The lengthy timetable could give producers more time to plan investment in alternative housing systems, although the final requirements and deadlines remain uncertain.

The draft also proposes ending the routine culling of male chicks in the egg industry, a practice estimated to affect around 330 million birds across the EU annually.

Hatcheries would be expected to adopt alternatives, primarily in-ovo sexing technology, which identifies the sex of embryos before hatching.

A five-year transition would apply to the wider industry, while hatcheries exporting day-old chicks outside the EU would receive 10 years to comply.

The proposed reforms could also have financial implications for egg producers, particularly those facing investment in new housing systems and hatchery technology.

Commission estimates cited in the leaked draft suggest production costs could increase by approximately 0.3 euro cents per egg, including around 0.1 cent associated with ending male chick culling.

The projected increase in consumer egg prices is approximately 0.53%, although the estimates remain provisional and individual producers could face different costs.

The proposals are also reported to include comparable animal welfare requirements for poultry imports, potentially extending their impact beyond EU producers.

Just Food first reported details of the leak on 11 November, with a Commission spokesperson subsequently confirming that draft proposals existed but declining to provide further information.

Animal welfare campaigners have welcomed the prospect of stronger restrictions but raised concerns about how long existing cage systems could remain in operation.

The End the Cage Age coalition welcomed the proposals but described the 12-year transition as "far too long".

The developments come as the UK considers its own restrictions on enriched colony cages, with a potentially shorter transition period for domestic egg producers.

Defra has proposed banning new enriched colony cage installations from January 2027, followed by the phasing out of existing systems by January 2032.

The consultation closed on 9 March after receiving approximately 39,000 responses, but the government has yet to confirm whether the proposed timetable will be adopted.

In October, ministers confirmed that responses were still being analysed, with a formal government decision expected before the end of 2026.

The UK's proposed 2032 deadline would therefore be considerably earlier than the possible EU timetable, although both remain subject to their respective legislative processes.

The European Commission's plans follow its Livestock Strategy, published in July 2026, which committed to bringing forward proposals to phase out cages and end the systematic killing of male chicks.

Attention will now turn to the Commission's expected announcement on 9 December, when further details of the proposed transition periods and welfare requirements could emerge.

Any subsequent legislation would still need to pass through the EU's approval process before becoming law.