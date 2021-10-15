Extra ventilation needed for backed-up pigs, expert says

With overweight pigs backing up on many farms due to chronic labour shortages, an environmental specialist has urged farmers to check the ventilation systems in finishing houses.

Larger pigs produce much more heat so fans will be working harder to keep piggery temperatures down, even as cooler autumn weather approaches, according to ARM Buildings.

The firm explained that a build-up of meal dust and other debris on fan motors and blades could seriously reduce their efficiency, so they need to be thoroughly cleaned.

Similarly, the mechanisms on air inlets should be checked for sticking, it added, as well as ensuring the alarm and whole emergency ventilation systems are working properly.

Tim Miller of ARM Buildings said: “A house of 1,000 pigs at the end of their finishing period can produce 170 kW of heat – enough to heat 8-10 average-sized homes. That’s a massive amount of heat to be dispersed.

He has seen finishing houses with pigs as heavy as 145kg liveweight. “This is putting a strain on the very fabric of buildings, especially older structures, apart from welfare considerations."

Mr Miller said it was 'ironic' that pig farmers were having to consider expensive changes to freedom-style farrowing systems "while a build-up of pigs, through no fault of their own, could cause major welfare problems".

"The government and supermarkets do not seem to comprehend the seriousness of the situation – and the threat to future British supplies of pork,” he warned.

The shortage of butchers has already seen farmers euthanise over 6,000 healthy pigs due to the backlog on farms, according to the National Pig Association (NPA).

In response, the government announced this week that 800 overseas pork butchers will be allowed into the UK on temporary visas.