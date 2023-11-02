Farm leaders slam Environment Agency for 'years of poor flood management'

Farming groups have called on the Environment Agency to take urgent action so farmers no longer bear the brunt of flooding issues alone.

As farmers ready themselves for further devastation with Storm Ciaran, the agency has been accused of 'years of poor management' of watercourses and flood defences.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said this was often caused by lack of resources, meaning farmers "are still unfairly shouldering the burden of flooding devastation".

There are 33 flood warnings currently in place across England on Thursday (2 November), nearly two weeks after Storm Babet hit the country.

CLA President Mark Tufnell warned that farmers were continuing to "pay the price for problems they didn’t create".

“Landowners don’t receive compensation when the Environment Agency effectively floods their fields to protect downstream houses and villages, despite the harm to their crops and livelihoods.

"And when farmers do attempt to implement flood prevention techniques, they face lengthy authorisation delays and costs, creating a lose-lose situation."

Following the devastation caused by Storm Babet, the NFU has called on farmers to sign its open letter urging all political parties to outline their plans to protect farms from flooding.

The letter calls for a proactive management plan for Environment Agency controlled watercourses and flood defences as an urgent priority.

The union's deputy president Tom Bradshaw recently visited several flood affected farms in the North and Midlands, one of which has been left underwater four times in the past five years.

“I have been out to meet NFU members and have seen first-hand the destruction and financial stress caused by flooding to farmers’ businesses and their homes,” he said.

“Despite promises made during each catastrophic flooding event, repeated governments of all parties have failed to get to grips with the challenge of managing watercourses and flooding."

The NFU's open letter calls on political parties to take action now, citing work to maintain existing flood defences and paying farmers for holding floodwater on their land as just some of the “tangible things that can be done now to adapt”.

Mr Bradshaw added: “I would encourage all farmers, whether impacted by flooding or not, to sign the NFU’s open letter."