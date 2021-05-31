Farm profits drop to lowest level since 2007

New government statistics released reveal that farming incomes in the UK have dropped to their lowest level since 2007.

Extreme weather and the Covid-19 pandemic have been blamed for a sharp drop in this year's total agricultural income, Defra said in its new report.

Total Income from Farming (TIFF) - a measure of the performance of the UK agricultural industry - was estimated to be £4.1bn in 2020, a fall of £768m (-15.7%) from 2019.

The main drivers for the fall were a £999 million (-10.0%) fall in the value of crop output, largely caused by unfavourable weather conditions, the forecast explained.

There was also a £310 million (-20%) fall in the value of output from inseparable non-agricultural activities (diversified activities) due to lockdowns.

These more than offset a £490 million (+3.4%) rise in the value of total livestock output. Overall input costs were almost unchanged.

Defra said in the report that last year's farming income figures were the lowest value - in real terms - since 2007.

"Total Income from farming (TIFF) in 2020 was £4,119 million, a fall of £1,050 million (-20%) in real terms (adjusted for inflation) compared with 2019.

"The main contributors to this decrease are the fall in the value of output from wheat (-£885 million, -36%), oilseed rape (-£227 million, -39%) and inseparable non-agricultural activities (-£310 million, -20%)."

This news comes as the government launched a consultation on a new retirement scheme for farmers and the UK offered Australia a zero-tariff, zero-quotas trade deal for beef and lamb, leading many farmers to worry they’ll be undercut.

In the coming years, a new farm payments scheme will launch, rewarding farmers for improving the natural environment, by planting trees, increasing biodiversity and restoring peat bogs.