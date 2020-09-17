Farmer airlifted to hospital after bull attack

Livestock handling is one of the biggest causes of death and injury on farms, according to the Health and Safety Executive

A Northern Irish farmer has been airlifted to hospital following a bull attack, just one month after a man was killed in similar circumstances.

The man was attacked by a bull on a farm in Broughshane, Co. Antrim, on Tuesday afternoon (15 September).

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 1:04pm on Tuesday, September 15 following reports of an incident at Knockan Road, Broughshane.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.”







It comes after a farmer recently died of his injuries following an incident involving a bull in Aberdeenshire last month.

The tragedy happened on farmland in Memsie, near Fraserburgh, on 19 August.

Emergency services arrived on the scene around 10.30am, where the farmer was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Livestock handling is one of the biggest causes of death and injury on farms, according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The safety watchdog advises all farms with cattle to have proper handling facilities, kept in good working order.

Last year, 21 people in Britain were killed in agriculture last year, consisting of 20 workers and 1 member of the public - a four year old child.

Workers over the age of 55 were disproportionately at risk of death following an incident, HSE's report says.

How can I increase livestock safety measures?

To reduce the risk of injury when handling cattle, the HSE urges farmers to have:

• Proper handling facilities, which you keep in good working order;

• A race and a crush suitable for the animals you handle;

• Trained and competent workers; and

• A rigorous culling policy for temperamental animals