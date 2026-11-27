The National Audit Office has highlighted challenges in securing sufficient private funding for nature recovery

Farm leaders have warned that private finance cannot be relied upon alone to fund environmental improvements, after a spending watchdog highlighted uncertainty over investment in nature recovery.

The National Audit Office (NAO) revealed on Friday (27 November) that Defra has not attempted to estimate the current scale of private funding for nature recovery, despite government plans relying on a significant increase in investment.

The NFU said the findings reinforced the need for long-term funding certainty and a properly funded Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) in 2027.

The government considers the UK to be among the most nature-depleted areas of the world and has committed to protecting 30% of land and sea for nature by 2030.

However, attracting sufficient private finance to support these ambitions remains a substantial challenge.

External research published in 2025 estimated that private funding for nature and biodiversity-related projects amounted to £142 million in 2024/25.

Public funding for such projects stood at £886 million in 2022/23, although the figures relate to different financial years.

Private funding can come through charitable contributions, commercial investment or businesses meeting regulatory requirements such as Biodiversity Net Gain.

The watchdog identified opportunities for Defra to make a clearer commercial case for nature recovery, with investors seeking greater certainty over government plans, funding opportunities and potential financial returns.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The government is clear that investing in nature recovery can benefit the economy, our wellbeing and resilience to increasingly frequent extreme weather events.”

Responding to the findings, NFU vice-president Robyn Munt warned of a gap between the government’s environmental ambitions and the availability of private finance.

“At present, private finance is not available at the scale required, and there remains limited clarity on how this funding will be secured,” she said.

The union also questioned how emerging environmental markets would operate alongside domestic food production.

Ms Munt added: “While private funding has an important contribution to make, it cannot be relied upon in isolation. Questions also remain about how these investment models will work alongside food production, which the government rightly recognises as an essential part of national security.”

Earlier this month, the NFU estimated that around 48,000 farmers could seek an SFI agreement in 2027, with a budget of around £1 billion needed to meet anticipated demand.

It is also calling for greater transparency over Environmental Land Management scheme (ELMs) funding for the remainder of this Parliament.

Meanwhile, government plans published in October outlined proposals for a private finance taskforce to encourage greater investment in sustainable farming in England.

However, the NFU stressed that established environmental work must not be jeopardised by uncertainty over future funding.

“Farmers need certainty over the funding available to deliver environmental outcomes, rather than relying on funding that has yet to be fully established,” Ms Munt said.