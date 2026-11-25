Upland farmers face mounting financial uncertainty as thousands of stewardship agreements approach expiry

Thousands of farming agreements are approaching expiry as upland farmers face mounting pressure to deliver the government's nature recovery ambitions.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned that uncertainty over environmental payments risks undermining both the viability of hill farming businesses and the landscapes they manage.

The organisation is urging Defra and Natural England to act following a Westminster Hall debate on Tuesday (24 November), which saw MPs from across the political spectrum call for greater support for upland farmers.

Securing the debate, North Cornwall Liberal Democrat MP Ben Maguire warned that around 5,200 Higher Level Stewardship agreements are due to expire during 2027 and 2028.

Concerns are mounting over potential funding gaps and Natural England’s capacity to move farmers and commoners into Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier agreements.

Defra’s Farming Roadmap acknowledges that not every existing stewardship agreement will be replicated under the transition to new environmental schemes.

South West Devon Conservative MP Rebecca Smith also highlighted delays of up to 12 months to Landscape Recovery schemes.

The warnings come amid growing concerns over the long-term viability of upland farming as businesses adjust to reductions in direct payments.

Defra forecasts suggest average farm business income for grazing livestock farms in England’s Less Favoured Areas will fall by 8% to £37,000 in 2025/26, with declining government support contributing to the reduction.

Beyond food production, upland farming supports rural employment, maintains distinctive landscapes and helps preserve traditional farming skills passed down through generations.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker welcomed the cross-party support but called for clearer direction from ministers.

“The debate rightly recognised our uplands have been shaped by generations of family farms, and the heavy lifting of the 30x30 nature targets is being placed on their shoulders.”

The government’s 30by30 commitment aims to protect and effectively manage 30% of the UK’s land and seas for nature by 2030, with farmers playing an important role in its delivery.

However, barriers to accessing environmental schemes remain a significant concern.

Common land, which accounts for 20% of England’s uplands, allows multiple farmers with grazing rights to use the same area, forming an important part of traditional hill farming systems.

While common land is eligible for the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI), technical issues with the Rural Payments Agency’s system continue to prevent common groups from applying.

The NSA estimates that around 4,000 farming businesses with common rights are at risk of exclusion.

Responding to the debate, Defra minister Jenny Riddell-Carpenter confirmed that a manual application process was being trialled and that farmers with expiring stewardship agreements would continue to be prioritised.

She also highlighted backdated payment increases for moorland management actions and the extension of the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme until March 2029.

Concerns over declining livestock numbers and increasing wildfire risks also featured prominently in the debate.

Mr Maguire argued that reduced grazing had allowed gorse, bracken and Molinia grass to spread, increasing the accumulation of combustible vegetation.

The NSA shares these concerns, although wildfire risks are also influenced by weather conditions, vegetation management and peatland condition.

Mr Stocker said: “I have long said criticisms of our uplands being overgrazed do not generally come down to sheep numbers but to enabling more active shepherding, so we move closer to the right sheep and cattle, in the right place, at the right time.

“There are grazing areas that could do with greater rest, but there are also vast areas that are seriously under grazed.”

His comments echo wider industry calls for long-term support for hill farming businesses and greater flexibility within environmental schemes.

The NSA wants farmers to be rewarded for locally tailored grazing and land management practices that deliver agreed environmental outcomes.

Mr Stocker warned that nationally prescribed reductions in livestock numbers risked damaging habitats, increasing wildfire threats and undermining traditional farming systems.

“It is not working for farming, and it is not working for nature.”