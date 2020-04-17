Farmers help stop 'sky lanterns for NHS' campaign

A company selling sky lanterns for £6 has now refunded all its orders following farmer backlash

The company selling sky lanterns to raise funds for the NHS has stopped its campaign after animal welfare and safety concerns were raised by farmers.

Adverts on social media encouraged the public to buy sky lanterns as a way of showing support for the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis.

Night Sky Lanterns were selling Union Jack lanterns for £6 and encouraging people to release them every Sunday night.

But farmers and landowners highlighted significant concerns over the products as they can injure livestock and cause fires.







Sky lanterns are often made of paper, with an opening at the bottom where a lit candle is suspended.

Once released, they often drift for miles. On top of farmers' animal welfare concerns, they are also a serious source of litter in the countryside.

Farming and rural groups contacted MPs and asked them to raise awareness to the dangers of sky lanterns.

Subsequently, Night Sky Lanterns has now stopped this initiative and refunded all orders.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the firm had 'seen sense' and decided to end the campaign.

CLA Pesident Mark Bridgeman said: “Releasing a naked flame, with absolutely no control over where it will land, is a serious threat to rural businesses.

“There are much better ways to show support and appreciation for the invaluable work of the NHS.

“While this move is positive, we’ve been campaigning for these to be banned on safety and environmental grounds and this now needs to be actioned more than ever.”

The National Fire Chief’s Council has issued a fresh plea for the public to avoid lighting sky lanterns, describing an attempt by companies to market them as a means of showing support for NHS workers as “misguided”.

Roy Wilsher, NFCC chairman, said: “NFCC does not advocate the use of sky lanterns and we do not believe they should be used under any circumstances.”