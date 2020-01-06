Login Register
Farmers say Greggs' new 'fake steak bake' is 'misleading'

6 January 2020 | by FarmingUK Team | Meat, News, Produce
The new vegan snack uses the word 'steak' despite using Quorn substitute (Photo: Greggs)
Farmers have criticised bakery chain Greggs for misleading customers with its newly launched 'fake steak bake'.

The company's vegan sausage roll was one of the most talked about foods introduced on the UK high street in 2019.

Looking to follow up on that success, Greggs has now unveiled the vegan 'steak bake' to coincide with this month's 'veganuary' campaign.

The new offering uses plant-based Quorn pieces and includes onions and a gravy filling wrapped in 96 layers of puff pastry.



But farmers have taken to social media to criticise the chain for misleading customers by adopting the word 'steak' in the product.

Welsh hill farmer Gareth Wyn Jone said of Greggs' new product: "That should be a vegan Quorn bake, no steak in it. So could be misleading advertising."



TV presenter Piers Morgan, who is no stranger to challenging veganism, gave his 7 million Twitter followers his opinion on the new snack.

The uproar is reminiscent of the French government's food label ban in 2018. Vegan and vegetarian food are no longer permitted to use labels with meat or dairy specific terms like “burger” or “milk”.



Before that, in 2017, the EU's Court of Justice ruled that plant based products cannot use the word 'milk'.

The NFU has recently called for 'clear and unambiguous' labelling on food products to allow shoppers to make more informed choices.