Farmers to hold protest against government's 'broken pledges'

A farmers' campaign group will hold a tractor rally in Cirencester and then on to Swindon as part of a protest against the government's 'broken pledges' to protect British farming.

Save British Farming (SBF) will host the rally and demonstration next week to warn the public that the government is "doing all it can to make farming in Britain unviable".

The group has held a number of tractor rallies around the country in recent times, including in the heart of Westminster.

"We cannot stay silent and allow them to get away with this any longer," the SBF said, "The government is selling British farmers down the river."

The government's pledge detailed in its 2019 manifesto to uphold the UK's high food, animal welfare and environmental standards had been broken, the SBF explained.

It pointed to post-Brexit trade deals with countries such as Australia and New Zealand, which would "ensure British food is crushed by imports."

"They are looking to flood our market with cheap, low-quality products and destroy Britain’s world-class farming industry," the campaign group added.

"This government is doing all it can to make farming in Britain unviable. This will destroy our food security, our countryside, our public health and increase climate damage."

The socially-distanced rally and demonstration for tractors and farm vehicles will begin at Voyce Pullen Market, Cirencester and then onto Swindon.

The protest is scheduled to begin at 10am on Friday 10 December.